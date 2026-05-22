Pune Metro Tickets Now Available on Uber App; Here’s How Commuters Can Book Them | Sourced

Pune: Ride-hailing platform Uber has launched metro ticket booking services on its app in Pune, allowing commuters to purchase Pune Metro tickets directly through the platform. The service has been introduced in partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and aims to make daily travel smoother for Punekars.

With this launch, Pune has become the fifth Indian city to get metro ticketing on the Uber app after Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Commuters can now plan their metro journey, book QR-based tickets and make payments through UPI without standing in ticket queues or switching between multiple apps.

As part of the launch offer, users booking metro tickets through the Uber app can avail a 50 per cent discount of up to Rs 10 for a limited period.

During his recent visit to India, Dara Khosrowshahi said more than 10 million metro rides have already been booked through the Uber app across the country. The company said the integration is part of its larger plan to combine public transport and last-mile connectivity on a single platform through ONDC’s digital network.

After booking metro tickets, commuters can continue their journey using Uber Auto, Bike, Go and other mobility services available on the app.

Neha Kapoor, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Uber India and South Asia, said the feature will help make everyday commuting easier by bringing metro services and last-mile transport together in one place. She added that the strong response across cities shows that commuters are increasingly preferring connected and seamless travel options.

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, said the integration with Uber will improve commuter convenience and encourage more people to use public transport in Pune.

Vibhor Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Open Network for Digital Commerce, said the Pune Metro integration is another important step towards building a connected and sustainable urban transport system through ONDC’s open digital network.

To book metro tickets, users need to open the Uber app, select the “Metro” option, enter the boarding and destination stations, make payment through UPI and use the QR ticket for travel.

Uber entered India in 2013 and currently operates in more than 125 cities across the country. The company offers multiple mobility services including autos, bikes, cabs, metro ticketing and bus services through a single platform.