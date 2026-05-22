VIDEO: Protest Erupts In Pune Over Removal Of Maratha Empire Map From NCERT Textbook | Sourced

A protest was held in Pune on Friday over the alleged removal of the Maratha Empire map from NCERT textbooks. Hundreds of activists, historians and supporters participated in the “Maharashtra Dharma Morcha” led by Chhatrapati Vrushali Raje Bhosale, demanding immediate restoration of the map in school textbooks.

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The protest march started from Lal Mahal, historically linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau, and concluded at the District Collector’s office at around 9am on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Vrushali Raje Bhosale said Maharashtra is not just a state but a matter of national pride shaped by the bravery and sacrifices of Maratha warriors. She alleged that the removal of the Maratha Empire map from NCERT textbooks in Hindi and English mediums was an attempt to erase Maharashtra’s glorious history from the minds of students.

She said the Maratha Empire is an important chapter in Indian history and its contribution cannot be ignored. She also claimed that despite the Maharashtra government raising the issue with NCERT, no action has been taken so far.

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During the protest, participants raised slogans demanding the restoration of the map and urged both the state and the Central governments to intervene immediately. Vrushali Raje warned that the agitation would continue until the Maratha Empire map is reinstated in school textbooks.

A large number of historians, researchers, social organisations, office-bearers, and activists participated in the protest outside the Collector’s office.