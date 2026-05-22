NEET Paper Leak Accused Brought Together In Pune For Face-To-Face Interrogation | File Pic

The investigation into the NEET paper leak case has intensified, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting extensive action to uncover the roots of the racket. Key accused Dhananjay Lokhande was brought to Pune from Delhi on Thursday, where he is being interrogated along with Modern College teacher Manisha Waghmare and beauty parlour operator Manisha Mandhare in a face-to-face questioning session.

According to sources, Lokhande was taken to the CBI headquarters in Pune by a special team. Investigators suspect that Mandhare and Waghmare were in close contact with Lokhande during the alleged conspiracy. The three accused are currently being jointly questioned as the agency attempts to establish links and uncover the larger network behind the paper leak.

Meanwhile, another prime accused, Shubham Khairnar, who was earlier arrested by the CBI from Nashik, has also been brought to the agency’s headquarters for interrogation. All the accused in the case are presently in custody, and the CBI is carrying out confrontational questioning to verify statements and gather further evidence.

The latest development is being viewed as a major step in accelerating the probe into the nationwide NEET examination paper leak scandal.

In a parallel development, sources said that the Education Department is also likely to initiate action against Mandhare. The college administration has reportedly informed the Directorate of Secondary Education about the action taken against her and has sought further guidance. Authorities have directed the institution to conduct a detailed internal inquiry into the matter. Additionally, an independent departmental inquiry may also be launched after the completion of the CBI investigation.