Pune: Pashan-Sus Flyover Link Ramp Work Begins, Major Relief Expected For Commuters |

Pune: The long-pending connectivity link ramp connecting the Pashan-Sus flyover to the service road of the Pune-Mumbai highway has finally entered the execution stage, bringing relief to thousands of daily commuters from Pashan, Sus and Baner. The project is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and make commuting safer on one of the city’s rapidly developing corridors.

At present, residents travelling from Pashan towards the highway service road are compelled to continue till the end of the flyover and take a U-turn to reach the service road. The arrangement has been causing long traffic queues, fuel wastage and delays, especially during peak hours.

Due to the absence of direct connectivity, several motorists often resort to travelling on the wrong side to avoid the lengthy detour, leading to frequent safety concerns and increasing the possibility of accidents.

To address the issue, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the construction of a dedicated link ramp that will directly connect the flyover to the service road. Officials said the new ramp is expected to reduce unnecessary travel by nearly two kilometres for each commuter using the route.

The civic body is undertaking the project at an estimated cost of ₹8.03 crore. The work has been awarded to Shri Associates Infrastructure Limited, while the PMC has fixed a one-year deadline for completion of the project.

Residents of the area have welcomed the development, stating that the demand for a direct connection had been pending for several years due to increasing urbanisation and traffic movement in the Pashan-Sus-Baner belt.

“Once the ramp is completed, every motorist will save nearly two kilometres of travel distance. It will help reduce congestion and make commuting much more convenient,” said a local resident.

PMC Road Department Executive Engineer Shrikant Gaikwad said the project would not only improve connectivity but also enhance road safety for motorists.

“The new connectivity ramp will make traffic movement safer and smoother. It will also reduce travel time for residents of Pashan, Sus and Baner. We are trying to complete the project within the planned deadline,” Gaikwad said.

Traffic congestion has remained a persistent issue in the area due to rapid residential growth and increasing vehicular movement towards Hinjawadi, Baner and the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. Citizens believe the new ramp will play a key role in easing bottlenecks and improving overall traffic management once operational.