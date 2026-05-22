Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Get Major Relief As Rain Brings Much-Needed Break From Intense Heat | FPJ Photo

Pune/Pimpri-Chinchwad: After days of intense heat and rising temperatures, residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad finally got major relief as rain, strong winds and thunderstorms swept across several parts of the cities on Friday. The sudden weather change brought down temperatures and gave people a much-needed break from the extreme summer conditions.

Cloudy conditions developed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad during the afternoon, and rain showers began around 3 pm in several areas. Residents stepped out to enjoy the cool breeze and pleasant atmosphere after both cities witnessed unusually high temperatures over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted pre-monsoon activity in Pune district, including thunderstorms, rain and strong winds. Weather officials had said cloud cover and moisture-laden winds would help reduce temperatures across the region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several areas in Pune had recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius this week, making afternoon conditions extremely uncomfortable. However, after the rainfall, temperatures dropped noticeably, and the atmosphere turned cooler and more pleasant.

The thunderstorm activity also caused temporary electricity disruptions in some areas of Pune. Residents reported brief power cuts during heavy winds and rain, especially in a few residential areas. Strong winds during the monsoon season often affect local electricity supply lines.

The IMD has predicted more cloudy weather along with chances of light rain and thunderstorms in the coming days. Officials said the changing weather pattern is likely to keep temperatures under control and continue providing relief to residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.