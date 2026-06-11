Chaos At Cockroach Protest In Pune University As Social Media Influencer Faizan Ansari Claims CJP Belongs To Umar Khalid | WATCH VIDEO

Chaos At Cockroach Protest In Pune University As Social Media Influencer Faizan Ansari Claims CJP Belongs To Umair Khalid | WATCH VIDEO |

Pune: Tension briefly erupted at a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) near Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday after Mumbai-based social media influencer Faizan Ansari made controversial allegations against the movement and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke.

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal at the protest site, Ansari claimed that the CJP was linked to activist Umar Khalid and alleged that Dipke had connections with him.

“The party belongs to Umar Khalid. Abhijeet Dipke has connections with him. Khalid is the face of this party. Whether he is in jail, he still controls it. If anything happens to me, it’s all on Abhijeet Dipke and his family,” Ansari told The Free Press Journal.

His interaction with FPJ was interrupted when several protesters supporting the CJP confronted him and asked him to leave the venue. A brief scuffle-like situation followed, with some protesters shoving Ansari amid heated arguments. Pune Police personnel stationed at the site intervened and escorted him away to prevent further escalation.

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What Happened Exactly?

According to reports, Ansari plans to submit a complaint to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Commissioner of Police seeking legal action against Dipke. In the complaint dated June 9, Ansari alleged that Dipke’s statements and activities were creating social tension and demanded the registration of an FIR against him.

Ansari, who has more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram, is known for organising public protests and filing complaints against public figures. In his letter, he also claimed that any harm caused to him during his visit should be investigated and attributed to those he held responsible.

Dipke, a political communication strategist and journalist, launched the Cockroach Janta Party on May 16 as a satirical youth movement focused on unemployment, examination-related issues and education reforms. Though not a registered political party, the movement has gained significant traction online and has recently organised protests in several cities, including Pune and Delhi.