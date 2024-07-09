Pune State Excise Raid Seizes 1,225 Liters of Illegal Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹4.76 Lakh | Representative Picture

Mobile squad of the Pune Division of State Excise conducted a raid conducted in Apti village of Shirur tehsil, resulted in the seizure of 1,225 liters of illegal liquor and a four-wheeler worth ₹4.76 lakh, official said on Tuesday.

The mobile squad set a trap on the unpaved road near a poultry farm by the Bhama river in Apti village. They inspected the suspect Tata company's Tempo vehicle (MH14 HU9560) and found 1,225 liters of village liquor in 35 plastic cans, each holding 35 liters. The driver, Bhausaheb Baban Bhosle, was detained. Cases have been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Pune Squad Inspector Devdutt Pote, including Second Inspector BS Ghuge, DS Suryavanshi, jawan Suraj Ghule, Jairam Kachra, Mukund Pote, Sharad Handgar, and Shaheen Inamdar. Inspector Devdutt Pote of the State Excise Mobile Squad No 1 has appealed to anyone with information about illegal liquor production and sale to immediately contact the State Excise Pune Division.