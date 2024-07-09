 Pune State Excise Raid Seizes 1,225 Liters of Illegal Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹4.76 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune State Excise Raid Seizes 1,225 Liters of Illegal Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹4.76 Lakh

Pune State Excise Raid Seizes 1,225 Liters of Illegal Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹4.76 Lakh

The mobile squad set a trap on the unpaved road near a poultry farm by the Bhama river in Apti village.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune State Excise Raid Seizes 1,225 Liters of Illegal Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹4.76 Lakh | Representative Picture

Mobile squad of the Pune Division of State Excise conducted a raid conducted in Apti village of Shirur tehsil, resulted in the seizure of 1,225 liters of illegal liquor and a four-wheeler worth ₹4.76 lakh, official said on Tuesday.

The mobile squad set a trap on the unpaved road near a poultry farm by the Bhama river in Apti village. They inspected the suspect Tata company's Tempo vehicle (MH14 HU9560) and found 1,225 liters of village liquor in 35 plastic cans, each holding 35 liters. The driver, Bhausaheb Baban Bhosle, was detained. Cases have been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

Read Also
Illegal Hoardings Persist Across Pune, Residents Express Concerns
article-image

The operation was carried out by a team led by Pune Squad Inspector Devdutt Pote, including Second Inspector BS Ghuge, DS Suryavanshi, jawan Suraj Ghule, Jairam Kachra, Mukund Pote, Sharad Handgar, and Shaheen Inamdar. Inspector Devdutt Pote of the State Excise Mobile Squad No 1 has appealed to anyone with information about illegal liquor production and sale to immediately contact the State Excise Pune Division.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Spaces Beneath Metro Turn into Unsightly Dumps, Activists Say Fill Spaces With Plants

Pune: Spaces Beneath Metro Turn into Unsightly Dumps, Activists Say Fill Spaces With Plants

'I Am Not Joining Shiv Sena, But...': Pune Leader Vasant More Joins Thackerays (VIDEO)

'I Am Not Joining Shiv Sena, But...': Pune Leader Vasant More Joins Thackerays (VIDEO)

Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council Chief NK Patil Suspended after Complaints of Misconduct and Drunk...

Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council Chief NK Patil Suspended after Complaints of Misconduct and Drunk...

Pune State Excise Raid Seizes 1,225 Liters of Illegal Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹4.76 Lakh

Pune State Excise Raid Seizes 1,225 Liters of Illegal Liquor, Vehicle Worth ₹4.76 Lakh

Jalgaon: Students Mobilise to Reforest Satpura on Madhukarrao Chaudhary Memorial Day

Jalgaon: Students Mobilise to Reforest Satpura on Madhukarrao Chaudhary Memorial Day