Pune: Sound, Light Operators March To Collectorate, Seek Uniform Rules, Action Against Arbitrary Seizures | Sourced

Pune: Thousands of sound, light and generator operators from across Pune district marched to the District Collectorate on Wednesday, demanding a clear and uniform policy for sound systems and alleging that equipment was being seized despite operators following conditions prescribed by the police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The protest was organised by the Pune District Sound, Light and Generator Owners Association, with members carrying placards referring to Supreme Court guidelines, alleged discrimination against sound professionals, equipment seizures and the financial difficulties faced by operators. The association maintained that it is willing to comply with prescribed noise limits and the four-bass, four-top configuration, but wants the same rules to be applied consistently across festivals and events.

Association president Ganesh Kalbhor said, “We are ready to follow the prescribed noise limits and the four-bass, four-top rule. Our demand is that sound systems should not be completely banned and that the same clear rules should apply to every festival and event.”

The association has also opposed the seizure of equipment when operators claim to have complied with the prescribed conditions. Members said uncertainty over enforcement affects their seasonal business, with Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi being among the major working periods for the industry.

Association vice-president Sagar Sutar told The Free Press Journal, “Sound is our source of livelihood. We are ready to follow the rules, but changing restrictions repeatedly affects our employment and business. The administration should prepare one final rulebook and implement it throughout the year.”

The protesters also said they were not demanding permission for unrestricted or excessively loud sound. The association has previously supported restrictions on pressure-mid and plasma sound equipment and said operators should not increase volumes beyond permitted levels.

Gajendra Prakash More, who has been associated with the association’s campaign, said, “We accept the four-bass and four-top limit and the restrictions on laser lights and pressure-mid systems. But the administration should reconsider restrictions on sound systems during processions while ensuring that noise limits and court guidelines are followed. We don’t want the police to seize our equipment unnecessarily.”

Another participant, Ramesh Jadhav, said, “Our demand is not to violate the law. We want the administration to clearly tell us what is permitted and what is prohibited so that operators can work without the fear of equipment being seized despite following the prescribed conditions.”

Sachin Shinde, another participant, said, “If an operator violates the noise limits, action should be taken as per law. But compliant operators should not face blanket action. There should be a proper procedure before equipment is seized.”

The protest took place on Day 3 of Ganeshotsav, as Pune Police reiterated that Ganesh mandals must follow the four-bass, four-top limit and warned that violations could lead to criminal cases and seizure of sound systems.