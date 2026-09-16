Pune: Worker Trapped Under Debris As Dangerous Water Tank Collapses At BJ Medical College Hostel, Rescued |WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Worker Trapped Under Debris As Dangerous Water Tank Collapses At BJ Medical College Hostel, Rescued |

Pune: A worker was seriously injured after a nearly 50-foot-high water tank collapsed while it was being demolished at the BJ Medical College hostel in Pune in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3 am, when the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran was carrying out demolition work on the water tank, which was reportedly in a dangerous condition. During the operation, the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping a worker under the debris.

After receiving the information, the Pune Fire Brigade immediately reached the spot and began the rescue operation. Fire brigade personnel established contact with the trapped worker and carefully worked through the debris using equipment including a bolt cutter, spreader, pickaxe, shovel and ropes.

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After nearly an hour of rescue efforts, the worker was safely brought out from beneath the debris. He was then shifted to a hospital for treatment in a 108 government ambulance.

The prompt response by the fire brigade personnel helped save the worker’s life. Fire brigade officer Nilesh Mahajan and personnel Raju Ovhal, Amit Kasbe, Bhausaheb Chormale, Vijay Pinjan, Jayesh Gatade, Alpesh Konde, Navnath Jedge, Maruti Devkule, Vishal Gaikwad, Atish Ovhal, Pratap Sangale, Suresh Pawar, Pratik Kumbhar, Viju Waghmare, Mayur Chavan and Datta Khandare took part in the rescue operation.

The incident highlighted the risks involved in dismantling the ageing and dangerous structure and the importance of emergency response during such operations.