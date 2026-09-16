WATCH: Pune Man Creates Lifelike Ajit Pawar Idol Holding Ganpati Bappa, Crash Display Sparks Mixed Reactions

Pune Man Creates Lifelike Ajit Pawar Idol Holding Ganpati Bappa, Crash Display Sparks Mixed Reactions | Video Screengrab

Pune: A Bhosari resident has paid tribute to late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an unusual way during this year’s Ganeshotsav. Darshan Sonawane from Indrayani Nagar has created a lifelike statue of Pawar holding an idol of Lord Ganesha in his hands.

The display has attracted visitors to Sonawane’s home in Bhosari. It has also triggered mixed reactions on social media, mainly over the decision to include a depiction of the aircraft crash that killed Pawar. This is the first Ganeshotsav since Pawar’s death in January 2026.

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Three months of work

According to Sonawane’s family, the idol was the result of nearly three months of continuous work. Sonawane wanted to create something that reflected his admiration for Pawar and showed that the late leader remained close to his supporters.

Sonawane said the idol was designed to convey the image of Pawar bringing Ganpati Bappa home.

“Looking at it this way, you can see the idol in Ajit Dada Pawar ji’s hands. Even today, it feels as if Ajit Dada himself came bringing Ganpati Bappa, or Ganpati Bappa came bringing Ajit Dada,” he said.

His mother said Sonawane had approached his parents with the idea and sought their support.

She said neither she nor her husband knew whether he would be able to successfully create such a lifelike statue. However, they supported him throughout the process.

She said Sonawane worked day and night for three months to complete the idol.

“Seeing the lifelike idol of Ajit Dada that he created through his success, tears genuinely come to everyone’s eyes,” she said.

She added that several people have been visiting their home to see the statue and praise Sonawane’s work.

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Crash depiction draws criticism

The installation also includes a separate display depicting the aircraft crash that claimed Pawar’s life.

Pawar died on January 28, 2026, when a Learjet 45 carrying him and four others crashed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that there were no survivors.

The inclusion of the crash has become one of the main talking points around Sonawane’s installation.

Some social media users questioned the need to show the crash during a religious festival and criticised the decision to include the tragedy in the display.

Others, particularly Pawar’s admirers, appreciated the central image of the former Deputy Chief Minister holding Ganpati Bappa. For them, the statue represents a personal tribute and a way of remembering Pawar during the festival.

‘It feels like Dada is at home’

Sonawane’s mother said the response from visitors has made the family emotional.

She said she feels as if Pawar himself is present in their home when she looks at the statue.

She also said the family is proud of Sonawane for completing the project and thanked those who have appreciated his efforts.

The installation comes as Maharashtra observes Ganeshotsav for the first time without Pawar, who was a prominent political figure and a familiar face in the state’s public life.

While the depiction of the crash has divided online reactions, the lifelike statue of Pawar with Ganpati Bappa has emerged as the central attraction of Sonawane’s tribute.

(With Inputs From PTI)