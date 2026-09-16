Pune: Engineering Admissions Rise By 15,181 Across Maharashtra, 1.51 Lakh Students Secure Seats |

Pune: Engineering admissions in Maharashtra have recorded a significant increase this year, with 1,51,127 students securing admission to undergraduate engineering courses for the academic year 2026-27, according to data released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

The figure represents an increase of 15,181 admissions compared to the previous academic year, when 1,35,946 students had secured admission.

The admission process was conducted through four rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), followed by an institutional round. A total of 2,51,796 students registered for engineering admissions this year.

According to information provided by the CET Cell, 2,10,969 seats were available across 387 engineering colleges affiliated with 17 universities in the state. These institutions offered 111 engineering programmes, with seats available through both the centralised process and institutional admissions.

Online registration for the 2026-27 admission process began on July 2 and concluded on July 11. The CET Cell subsequently conducted four CAP rounds before completing the institutional round.

The first CAP round saw 31,632 students secure admission, followed by 30,304 in the second round, 29,111 in the third and 48,689 in the fourth round.

The CET Cell said the admission process also included seats under the management quota as well as Jammu and Kashmir and AICTE categories.