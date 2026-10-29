Pune: Senior Inspector Suspended After ₹30 Lakh Robbery Recorded As Missing Bag Case | AI-generated

Pune: Despite a daylight robbery involving ₹30 lakh in cash in the Market Yard area, police initially recorded the incident as a missing bag case instead of registering a robbery offence. The case was registered only 21 days later, after Swargate police arrested two suspects who allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Taking serious note of the lapse, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar suspended Market Yard police station Senior Police Inspector Vishwajit Jagtap with immediate effect. Questions have also been raised over the role of other police officers in handling the complaint.

Robbery occurred on October 7

The robbery occurred around 1.15pm on October 7 near the Bank of Maharashtra on Shivneri Road in the Market Yard area. However, despite repeated visits to the police station by the victims and the owner of the cash, police did not register a robbery case at the time.

According to the complaint, Shravan Shankarlalji Devasi (22), a native of Rajasthan’s Jalore district, and Ganpat Hemaram Devasi (18) were employed at SP Enterprises, owned by Rakesh Pariharia (32), in Market Yard.

On the day of the incident, Pariharia instructed the two employees to collect ₹30 lakh in cash from his residence. They placed the money in a bag and were travelling on an Activa scooter when two men on a motorcycle allegedly blocked their way near the Bank of Maharashtra on Shivneri Road.

Pillion rider sprayed chemical

As the scooter stopped, the pillion rider allegedly sprayed a chemical substance on the faces of both employees, causing intense irritation and burning in their eyes and on their faces. They lost their balance and fell to the ground.

Meanwhile, three more men arrived on another motorcycle. All five suspects allegedly took the bag containing ₹30 lakh and fled.

After the incident, Shravan called his employer and informed him about the robbery. Pariharia reached the spot and alerted the police.

However, police initially treated the complaint as a missing bag case. The victims and the cash owner allegedly visited the police station several times, but no robbery offence was registered.

Duo confessed to robbing ₹30 lakh

The case took a turn when Swargate police arrested two suspects in connection with the incident. During questioning, the duo allegedly confessed to robbing ₹30 lakh in the Market Yard area on October 7.

Following the alleged confession, Market Yard police registered a robbery case under Section 310(2) on October 28, nearly three weeks after the incident.

The delay in registering the offence and the initial handling of the complaint prompted action against Jagtap, with the police commissioner ordering his immediate suspension.