Pune: SC Dismisses Prashant Waghmare's Plea In Disproportionate Assets Case | Representative Image

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in connection with a corruption case arising from Pune, upholding the earlier judgment of the Bombay High Court.

The petition, filed by Prashant Waghmare, challenged the Bombay High Court’s order dated April 2, 2026, in Criminal Writ Petition. A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice K Vinod Chandran heard the matter.

After granting permission to file the petition, the apex court observed that there was no valid ground to interfere with the High Court’s decision. Accordingly, the SLP was dismissed, and all pending applications were disposed of.

The case originates from allegations of disproportionate assets against Waghmare, a former City Engineer with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The complaint, initially filed in May 2016 with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), alleged that Waghmare had amassed assets worth approximately ₹2,000 crore beyond his known sources of income.

According to the complaint, Waghmare, along with his wife, brother, and associated companies, allegedly routed illicit funds through various entities. It was further alleged that he misused his official position to benefit builders by allowing unauthorised constructions and facilitating the transfer of development rights (TDR) in violation of norms.

The complaint also highlighted that Waghmare had longstanding connections with construction firms in Pune and played a role in protecting illegal constructions. Detailed information about properties, companies, and financial transactions was reportedly submitted to authorities.

Following the complaint, a discreet enquiry was initiated by the ACB in 2018. During the enquiry, officials noted that Waghmare did not fully cooperate. He allegedly failed to provide details related to his family’s financial transactions, including education expenses, foreign trips, bank deposits, and property holdings.

In one instance, he reportedly declined to disclose his wife’s financial details, citing it as personal information requiring her consent.

While hearing the case, the Bombay High Court referred to the seriousness of corruption, citing earlier Supreme Court observations that corruption erodes the moral fabric of society and harms national interest and the economy.

The High Court had examined the plea seeking directions for registration of an FIR and further investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets.

With the Supreme Court now declining to interfere, the High Court’s ruling remains in force, bringing the legal challenge at the apex level to a close.