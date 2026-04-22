Pune Hosts Second Nadi Mahotsav At Vitthalwadi; Focus On Mula-Mutha River Conservation | Anand Chaini

Pune: The second edition of the Nadi Mahotsav (River Festival) was successfully organised on Wednesday morning along the banks of the Mutha river at Vitthalwadi on Sinhagad Road, in the presence of Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Deputy Mayor Parshuram Wadekar, and Leader of Opposition Nilesh Nikam, among others.

The event brought together various organisations and NGOs working in the environmental sector, with a strong focus on spreading awareness about keeping the Mula-Mutha river clean and promoting sustainable environmental practices.

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

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Several activities and initiatives marked the festival. An exhibition showcasing environmental efforts and river restoration projects was put up, where visitors were seen observing photographs and displays highlighting greenery, conservation work, and community participation. The festival also included the launch of a song dedicated to the Mula-Mutha river and the screening of a documentary on river conservation.

Anand Chaini

Cultural performances added vibrancy to the event, with artists presenting dance performances that celebrated Maharashtra’s cultural heritage. Traditional lamp-lighting rituals were also carried out, symbolising collective commitment towards river conservation, with large public participation.

Anand Chaini

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Nagpure emphasised the need for strict implementation of the plastic ban in everyday life. Commissioner Ram announced that a dedicated river-cleaning drive would now be conducted every week and highlighted the Pune Municipal Corporation’s ongoing initiatives aimed at preserving and rejuvenating the city’s rivers.

The festival reflected a blend of awareness, community participation, and cultural expression, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility in protecting Pune’s vital water resources.