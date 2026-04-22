Two Pune Traffic Cops Suspended After Bribe Video Goes Viral

File Photo | Anand Chaini

Two traffic police personnel in Pune have been suspended after a video surfaced online, allegedly showing them collecting money from motorists in an unauthorised manner rather than issuing official challans, officials said on Wednesday.



The action was initiated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Himmat Jadhav, who ordered the suspension after the clip gained traction on social media.





The suspended officials, identified as constables Ankush Rama Pawar and Laxman Balaji Ramgade, were attached to the Sahakarnagar traffic division. According to the police, the incident occurred on April 19 at Sharda Arcade Chowk, where they were checking two-wheeler riders for signal violations.



During the enforcement drive, one of the motorists recorded the interaction and later shared it online, alleging that the officers were accepting money directly instead of issuing official fines.





An internal inquiry followed, during which statements from both constables were recorded. The probe revealed that the duo had accepted ₹500 each from three motorists through online payments made to their personal bank accounts.



Senior officials took the misconduct seriously and held them accountable for indiscipline, dereliction of duty, and bringing disrepute to the police department, resulting in their suspension.