Pune: World Malaria Day To Be Observed On April 25; Health Department Intensifies Awareness Drive | Canva

Pune: The Pune District Health Office will observe World Malaria Day on April 25 under the National Insect-Borne Disease Control Programme, with a focus on spreading awareness about prevention and achieving the target of zero malaria cases by 2030.

The campaign will be conducted across the district under the guidance of senior health officials, including Joint Director (Malaria) Dr Sandeep Sangle, Deputy Director Dr Bhagwan Pawar, Assistant Director Dr Pratapsinh Saranikar and District Health Officer Dr Ramchandra Hankare.

Health officials said malaria is caused by the Plasmodium parasite and spreads through the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito. Symptoms include chills, recurring fever, sweating and headache. In severe cases, particularly falciparum malaria, complications such as cerebral malaria can occur, leading to high fever, vomiting, seizures and unconsciousness if not treated in time.

Authorities have urged citizens to treat any fever seriously and undergo blood tests at nearby government hospitals or primary health centres. Free diagnosis and treatment facilities are available, and medicines are provided as per medical advice.

The health department has stepped up surveillance and preventive measures across rural and urban areas. Health workers and ASHA volunteers are conducting house visits to identify fever cases and collect blood samples for testing. In addition, mosquito control measures such as insecticide spraying, larval source management and release of guppy fish in water bodies are being carried out.

Samples of suspected dengue and chikungunya cases are being sent to NIV Pune for confirmation, while fogging and disinfection drives are being undertaken in affected areas. Pregnant women with fever are also being screened for the Zika virus as a precautionary measure.

The department is also monitoring cases of elephantiasis in the district, providing patients with treatment support, foot care guidance and disability management kits.



To increase public participation, awareness activities such as rallies, pamphlet distribution and school outreach programmes are being organised.

The health department has appealed to citizens to take preventive steps, including avoiding water stagnation, keeping surroundings clean, covering water storage containers, using mosquito nets and seeking immediate medical attention in case of fever.