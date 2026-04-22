Pune Municipal Corporation Fast-Tracks Traffic Relief Projects In Koregaon Park–Kalyani Nagar–Mundhwa Corridor |

Pune: To tackle worsening traffic congestion in the Koregaon Park–Kalyani Nagar–Mundhwa corridor, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has accelerated key infrastructure projects, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale announced.

Bhimale, along with Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, conducted a comprehensive inspection of ongoing and proposed traffic projects across the region on Tuesday. Senior officials, including City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, Madhav Jagtap, Banker, Manisha Shekatkar, and Corporator Umesh Gaikwad, were present during the visit.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, Bhimale noted that traffic congestion across Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, Mundhwa, and Keshavnagar has reached critical levels, placing immense strain on daily commuters. The rapid expansion of IT hubs and residential developments, combined with limited road infrastructure, has significantly intensified vehicular pressure in these areas.

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He identified key bottlenecks such as Mahatma Phule Chowk in Mundhwa, the Kalyani Nagar–Koregaon Park stretch, and the Aga Khan Bridge, where peak-hour traffic frequently results in long queues and extended delays.



To address these challenges, the civic body has expedited several high-impact interventions. Construction of a new bridge connecting Kalyani Nagar and Koregaon Park is currently underway, while road widening works are being carried out at strategic points to improve traffic flow. A major flyover project worth approximately ₹126 crore has also received approval to decongest Mundhwa Chowk. In addition, infrastructure upgrades, including new bridges and road improvements, are being implemented along the Hadapsar–Mundhwa–Keshavnagar corridor.