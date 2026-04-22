Pune: Social Media Rapper Murdered By Cousin After Heated Argument Over Bike Key In Market Yard | Representative Image

Pune: A dispute over a two-wheeler key turned fatal in the early hours of Monday under the Market Yard police station limits, where a 28-year-old social media rapper was allegedly murdered by his cousin and two associates using a paver block.

The incident occurred around 5:40 am near Gangadham Chowk.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Kantilal Ohval (28), a resident of Kondhwa Budruk. Ohval was a social media content creator known for posting Marathi rap videos.

The accused have been identified as Kaushal Landage (20), a resident of Kalepadal, along with his two associates, who are reportedly minors, aged 17.

According to police, the incident took place after the accused and the victim had consumed alcohol together and were roaming in the area. During this time, Ohval asked Landage for the key to his two-wheeler so he could return home. However, Landage refused to hand over the key, leading to a heated argument between them.

The argument soon escalated into violence, during which Landage and his associates allegedly attacked Ohval using a paver block and a wooden stick, resulting in his death.

Senior Police Inspector Vishwajeet Jagtap of Market Yard Police Station said that the accused and the victim were relatives and knew each other well. “As per the initial investigation, they had met, consumed alcohol, and were roaming in the area when the dispute broke out over the bike key, eventually leading to the murder,” he said.

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Police have clarified that the murder has no connection with the content Ohval used to post on social media.

The accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.