Pune Gears Up For 14th LGBTQ Pride Walk On June 7 To Celebrate Equality, Inclusion And Diversity | Sourced

Pune: The city is set to witness its 14th official Pride Walk on Sunday, June 7, 2026, as the LGBTQ+ community and allies come together to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and equality. Organised by Yutak LGBTQ Trust, the annual march will begin at 4:30 PM from Mandai Metro Station.

The Pride Walk has become a significant event in Pune’s social calendar, promoting visibility and acceptance for the queer community. The march not only showcases support for the LGBTQ+ community but also spreads awareness about equality and rights, while creating a space for people to come together, celebrate freely, and enjoy the spirit of Pride. Participants are expected to gather in large numbers, carrying rainbow flags and messages of solidarity, with volunteers playing a key role in organising and supporting the event. Performances and community engagement activities are also expected along the route.

The march reflects a collective effort to foster equality and celebrate identity in public spaces. The event’s theme continues to emphasise unity, safety, and representation, echoing the broader message that “every Pride takes a city,” requiring coordination, volunteers, and civic support.

Last year’s Pride Walk in 2025 saw over 1,000 participants, highlighting growing awareness and participation in the city. The march passed through key areas of Pune, symbolising inclusivity and the ongoing push for equal rights.

This year’s edition is expected to build on that momentum, bringing together individuals from across communities to stand in solidarity and celebrate Pride in the heart of the city.