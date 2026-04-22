Pune: Labour Department To Probe IT Job Exits, Check For Forced Resignations

Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar | File Pic

Pune: The Maharashtra Labour Department will collect data on employees who have left jobs in the Information Technology (IT) sector over the last six months. Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Pandurang Fundkar said an inquiry will be carried out to check if workers were forced to resign.

The move comes after a rise in complaints from IT employees about forced terminations. Several workers have approached the department alleging they were pressured to quit.

The issue was raised in a meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MLA Shankar Jagtap from Chinchwad Assembly Constituency, along with Pune-based Forum for IT Employees (FITE) members Pavanjit Mane and Prashant Pandit, met the minister. Senior labour officials were also present.

During the meeting, concerns were shared about companies forcing resignations. Complaints against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were also discussed. The minister said these complaints will be investigated.

He added that the department will seek details from IT firms about employees who left in the past six months. Each case will be examined to identify any wrongdoing or unfair practices.

Meeting With CM Soon…

Jagtap said a separate meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be held soon to discuss the problems faced by IT employees.

In another development, the minister ordered TCS to set up a crèche facility within seven days. The Forum had complained that the company did not have this mandatory facility. The Labour Department has also been told to check if all major IT firms are following this rule.

The department will also act against job fraud. Reports have emerged of consultancy firms cheating candidates by promising IT jobs. Officials will prepare a list of registered consultancies and identify those involved in fraud. Action will be taken against such firms.