Pune: Maharashtra Minister Madhuri Misal Orders Probe Into Allegations Of TCS Hinjawadi Resting Room Being Used For Religious Activities - VIDEO

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Minister and Parvati MLA Madhuri Misal has ordered a probe into complaints alleging misuse of a resting room for religious activities at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Pune's Hinjawadi and denial of access to other employees.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter) and a formal letter to Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday, Misal said the allegations are serious and must be verified. She directed the police to conduct a detailed investigation and take immediate action if any violations are found.

The minister stated that discrimination, coercion, or violation of workplace rules will not be tolerated. She stressed that every employee must have equal rights, safety, and dignity at the workplace.

She has also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter.

‘Conduct Voluntary & Confidential Interaction With Female Employees’

In her letter dated April 21, Misal said she had received information from various sources about complaints at the reputed multinational company. According to the inputs, a group was allegedly using a men’s resting room for religious rituals and restricting access to others during that time.

She noted that the claims are yet to be officially verified and called for fact-checking. Misal also asked the police to conduct voluntary and confidential interactions with female employees to check if anyone is facing pressure, harassment, or inconvenience.

TCS Denied Allegations

Calling the matter sensitive, she urged the police to act promptly and ensure that workplace discipline and equal access to facilities are maintained.

However, the company has denied the allegations, stating that there are no designated prayer rooms and that the spaces in question are meant as resting areas or infirmaries for employees.

A TCS source, speaking to The Free Press Journal, denied these allegations. “There are no prayer rooms at any of our operations across the country. These are resting rooms. These are infirmaries where sick employees go to rest. Besides, the image that is being shared is AI-generated,” the source said.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the probe.