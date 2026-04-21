Swargate Rape Case Triggers Row; BJP Pune Chief Dheeraj Ghate Alleges 'Love Jihad', PMC Pressure Tactics | X/@DheerajGhate

A rape case registered at Swargate Police Station on April 16 has escalated into a major controversy.

Police said that the accused and the victim were known to each other, but investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly taken forcefully to a lodge in the Katraj area, leading to the case being filed.

Ganpatrao Nikam, Senior Police Inspector of Swargate Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The accused Arshan Khan (22) and the victim (21) were known to each other. They were friends. However, a few days back, a missing person complaint was filed at Swargate Police Station. During the investigation, it was found that the accused took her forcefully to a lodge. Following the matter, a case of rape was registered at Swargate Police Station under BNS Sections 64(1), 75(2) and 69. We have arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway and, accordingly, action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, BJP Pune City Chief Dheeraj Ghate has termed the incident “love jihad” and claimed that a few officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) were allegedly helping the accused, and that a notice of illegal construction was sent by the civic body to the victim's house.

"The officials of PMC’s construction department have sent notices to the victim's house over the alleged illegal construction. If there is no involvement, then how can the department send notices to them on the next day of the case being registered? The accused and family threatened to take back the complaint," Ghate told The Free Press Journal. “We met with the department and complained regarding the notice,” he added.