Pune: 26-Year-Old Fakes Police Selection, Distributes Sweets Before Arrest - Probe Reveals Motive Was Marriage Prospects

Nanded City Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 26-year-old vegetable seller from Dhayari allegedly posed as a police officer, put up flex boards announcing his "selection", and distributed sweets before being exposed by the police within hours.

The accused, Hrishikesh Raju Jadhav, a resident of the Sinhagad Road area, had falsely claimed that he had been recruited into the Pune City Police Commissionerate. He even displayed his photos in a police uniform and shared them on social media to support his claim.

According to police, Jadhav had long aspired to join the force but could not qualify due to height requirements. At the same time, his family was pressuring him to get married. Investigators believe he may have spread the false claim either to secure a good marriage proposal or to impress his family.

To make the story convincing, Jadhav installed large flex banners at a local chowk with his photograph, congratulating himself on becoming a police officer. He also distributed sweets in his neighbourhood, creating an atmosphere of celebration.

The incident took a turn when officers from Nanded City Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) visited his residence to congratulate him. During their visit, they asked him to produce his appointment letter and official documents. Jadhav failed to provide any proof, raising suspicion.

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Police Say Such Acts Undermine Them…

A subsequent inquiry revealed that his claims were false and that he had no connection with the police department. Following this, a case was registered against him under Section 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for impersonating a public servant and misusing police insignia.

Police said that such acts undermine the dignity of the uniform. Officials added that becoming a police officer requires dedication and hard work, and misleading people through false claims is a serious offence.

Further investigation into the case is underway.