Pune Rural Police Bust Inter-District Burglary Gang; Recover Loot Worth ₹38.5 Lakh | Sourced

Pune: Pune Rural Police have arrested an inter-district gang allegedly involved in nighttime housebreakings in Junnar taluka and recovered valuables worth ₹38.5 lakh. The arrests have helped the police solve four burglary cases registered at Otur and Narayangaon police stations.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB), in coordination with the Otur police, arrested three alleged burglars from Nashik district. A fourth accused, who allegedly purchased stolen silver ornaments, was also arrested.

The accused have been identified as Wasim Munir Pathan (29), Adnan Yunus Pathan (26) and Sonu alias Mohammed Sharif Rasool Sheikh (40). All three are linked to Pimpalgaon Najik in the Lasalgaon area of Nashik district.

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According to the police, a housebreaking case was registered at Otur police station on October 5, 2026, after unidentified persons allegedly broke the lock of a house and stole gold and silver ornaments. Similar incidents had been reported in Otur and Narayangaon, prompting Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill to direct the LCB to trace the suspects and solve the cases.

During the investigation, the LCB examined CCTV footage from the crime scenes and spotted a suspicious car near one of the locations. Investigators traced the vehicle's movements from Otur towards Nashik by examining footage from approximately 150 CCTV cameras.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police traced the car to Sonu alias Mohammed Sharif Rasool Sheikh, who was reportedly using it in the Nashik area. Investigators also identified his alleged associates, Wasim Pathan and Adnan Pathan.

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A joint team of the LCB and Otur police subsequently laid a trap in the Wadala and Lasalgaon areas of Nashik and arrested the three suspects.

The police said they recovered 19 tolas of gold ornaments, 2.77 kg of silver, ₹2 lakh in cash and the car allegedly used in the offences. The total value of the seized property is estimated at ₹38.5 lakh.

Investigators said questioning the accused helped establish their alleged involvement in four cases: three registered at Otur police station and one at Narayangaon police station.

The police also arrested Sagar Ashok Shinde (30), a resident of Vinchur in Nashik district, for allegedly purchasing the stolen silver ornaments. Investigators also recovered wireless walkie-talkies allegedly used by the suspects to communicate during the burglaries and avoid detection.

The accused are currently in police custody. Further investigation is being conducted by Otur Police Sub-Inspector Yuvraj Jadhav.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill, Additional SPs Ganesh Biradar and Dr Shubham Kumar, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhananjay Patil. LCB Police Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar, Assistant Police Inspector Mahadev Shelar and Otur Police Assistant Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bajgire, along with other personnel from both units, participated in the operation.