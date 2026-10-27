Pune: MNS Student Wing Seeks Nursery Admission Rules Within Seven Days, Threatens Agitation | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) has given the state education department seven days to introduce uniform guidelines and a standard operating procedure (SOP) for nursery and pre-primary admissions, alleging irregularities at several prominent private schools in Pune. The organisation has threatened an agitation against schools found violating admission norms.

A delegation of the MNVS Pune city unit met the Director of Education (Primary), Maharashtra, on Monday and submitted a memorandum along with documents relating to the previous academic year's admission process. The schools named in the complaint include St Mary's, The Bishop's School, St Joseph's, Loyola, Hutchings, Vikhe Patil and St Arnold's, among others.

The organisation alleged that some schools seek unnecessary documents, including parents' educational certificates, income details, income tax returns, family photographs and professional information. It also questioned interviews conducted under the guise of interactive sessions and counselling, claiming these could lead to discrimination based on families' financial and social backgrounds.

Citing Section 13 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the MNVS demanded a clear legal framework governing pre-primary admissions, including restrictions on interviews and selection tests.

The student organisation has also sought an independent investigation into alleged demands for donations by agents promising to secure admissions.

Allegations Of Hefty Donations

According to complaints received by the MNVS, agents allegedly demand Rs5 lakh to Rs7 lakh for admissions to St Mary's, Rs3 lakh to Rs5 lakh for The Bishop's School and Rs2 lakh to Rs5 lakh at some other prominent institutions.

The organisation alleged possible collusion between agents and individuals associated with schools and demanded action against those found guilty. These allegations have not been independently verified.

The MNVS said the absence of transparent information about available seats and selection criteria allowed scope for alleged financial irregularities.

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Seven-Day Deadline

The organisation has sought a fixed list of permissible documents, transparent selection procedures and effective monitoring of schools' admission processes.

According to the MNVS, the Director of Education (Primary) assured the delegation that the necessary guidelines and directives would be issued by next Tuesday.

"Education is every child's right. Schools cannot assess parents' financial circumstances, educational qualifications or social standing to decide admissions. If concrete guidelines are not issued within seven days, we will launch an agitation against schools conducting irregular admission processes," said Dhananjay Vijay Dalvi, Pune city president of the MNVS.