Pune: Ruby Hall To Ramwadi Strecth Of Pune Metro Likely To Open On March 6

Pune: Punekars have their eyes set on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of Pune Metro to get rid of the huge and frequent traffic congestion in the city, as well as to ease traveling. Now, Pune Metro has indicated that this much-awaited line is likely to open on March 6.

The work on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch was completed by Pune Metro some time back, and this stretch also got a green signal from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) after completing the inspection of the line in January. Some changes and modifications were also suggested by the authority. Now, all this stretch needs is a green signal from the state government to run and be ready to serve Punekars.

This line was completed and ready for inauguration on February 19th, but it was reportedly delayed due to the possibility of a visit by Prime Minister Modi, which was later postponed. Following this, Pune Metro asked the state government to grant permission for a soft opening of this stretch, but it did not happen. Later, the plan to inaugurate this stretch by the PM in a remote program was canceled too.

In the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the anticipation of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, Pune Metro has started preparing for the inauguration of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch next week or on March 6. Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, told Hindustan Times that all the preparations to inaugurate the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch have been completed, and PM Modi will inaugurate it via video conferencing. According to another officer working with Maha-Metro, the date has not been finalized yet, but the anticipation is about March 6.

The Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of Pune Metro is 4.1 kilometers and has 4 stations on the route. It will give great relief to commuters on the Pune-Nagar road who face traffic jams on a daily basis. It will also help passengers from Yerawda, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi by saving time and making their journey easier. As soon as the state government gives its nod, Pune Metro will be out and ready to serve Punekars on the Ruby Hall-Ramwadi stretch. As of now, there is no update on this.