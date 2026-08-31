Pune RTO Issued Notices To 53 Non-Marathi-Speaking Drivers Before CM Fadnavis Announced 1-Year Extension To Learn Language

File Photo | Anand Chaini

Pune: Enforcement against autorickshaw and taxi drivers over lack of basic Marathi proficiency has been halted following the Maharashtra government’s decision to grant non-Marathi-speaking drivers one year to learn the language. However, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) had already issued notices to 53 drivers after finding that they did not have knowledge of Marathi during inspections conducted between August 20 and 27.

According to Pune RTO data, officials inspected 1,376 autorickshaws and taxis during the seven-day period. Of these, 53 drivers were found to have no knowledge of Marathi, and notices were issued to all 53. No driving or permit badges were suspended during the period.

The action came amid the state government’s earlier decision requiring non-Marathi-speaking autorickshaw and taxi drivers to acquire basic proficiency in Marathi. The government had initially fixed August 15 as the deadline for drivers to attain the required language proficiency.

However, the state government has now relaxed the timeline and granted drivers one year to acquire functional Marathi, effectively halting punitive action during this period. Marathi classes and study material will be provided to help migrant drivers learn the language.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a delegation of autorickshaw and taxi driver representatives met him and sought a one-year extension.

“Drivers have come forward and are willing to learn. Therefore, it was necessary to give them time,” Fadnavis said, adding that no action would be taken against them during the one-year period.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Saturday also disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Marathi language requirement for obtaining permits after the Maharashtra government informed the court that autorickshaw, taxi and cab drivers would be given one year to acquire a working knowledge of Marathi.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad was hearing the PIL filed by four Uber drivers challenging the requirement. The court took note of the government’s decision and recorded the statement made by Additional Government Pleader Jyoti Chavan that the Transport Minister had confirmed the one-year period.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik for implementing the initiative, claiming that around 1.60 lakh non-Marathi-speaking people had learnt Marathi through the initiative.

Archana Gaikwad, Regional Transport Officer, Pune, told The Free Press Journal that the government had announced in April that non-Marathi-speaking drivers would have to attain basic proficiency in Marathi and had set August 15 as the deadline.

“The deadline has now effectively been extended by one year following representations from driver groups. However, more than 750 autorickshaw drivers in Pune have learnt the language and hope the rest will learn at least the basic Marathi words used in transport,” she added.