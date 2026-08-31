Pune: Newborn Girl’s Body Found In Mula-Mutha River In Manjari; Police Probe Suspected Secret Disposal | Representative

Pune: The body of a newborn baby girl was found in the Mula-Mutha riverbed in the Manjari area, raising suspicion that an unidentified woman may have thrown the infant into the river to conceal the birth or secretly disposed of the body after the baby died after birth.

The Wagholi police have registered a case against an unidentified woman under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident came to light at the Mula-Mutha riverbed behind the VTP Kohinoor construction site in Manjari. Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad said the incident is suspected to have occurred 10 to 15 days ago.

According to the police, a boatman who had gone fishing in the river spotted the newborn’s body near the riverbank. He immediately informed the Wagholi police, following which a police team reached the spot and took custody of the body.

The case was initially recorded as the discovery of an unidentified dead infant. However, based on the suspicion that an unidentified woman had concealed the birth and secretly disposed of the newborn, police registered a case under Section 94 of the BNS.

Police have formed a team to investigate the case. Investigators are checking the riverbed and surrounding areas and making inquiries at nearby hospitals to identify the woman who gave birth to the child.

Police are trying to establish where the baby was born, whether the child was alive at the time of birth and what happened afterwards. Identifying the mother remains a key challenge in the investigation.

A case has been registered at Wagholi police station against an unidentified woman under Section 94 of the BNS.

Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad of Wagholi police station said the matter was under investigation. "We are trying to gather evidence with technical assistance. Action will be taken against the suspect accordingly."