Pune: PCMC-Nigdi Metro Extension Enters Track-Laying Phase As Construction Picks Up Pace | File Photo

Pune: The PCMC-Nigdi Metro extension has entered a key stage of construction, with track-laying and electrical works underway on the 4.4-km corridor, Maha Metro officials said.

Around 75% of the viaduct has been completed. Track installation began about a week ago on the completed stretch between Akurdi and Nigdi, while electrical and mechanical works started last month.

Maha Metro has changed its construction strategy by starting track work wherever the viaduct is ready instead of waiting for the entire elevated structure to be completed. Officials said the move would help reduce the overall project timeline.

The extension will take the existing Swargate-PCMC Metro corridor further towards Nigdi. Construction began in August 2024, and Maha Metro is aiming for substantial completion next year.

A Maha Metro official said the next six to eight months would be crucial as the project moves into its next phase. Station construction will be the main focus during this period, as it is one of the most time-consuming parts of the project.

Four new stations are planned beyond the existing PCMC station. These are Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi and Bhakti Shakti Chowk. Officials said the locations of all four stations had been finalised and the project was not facing any major land acquisition issues as the required land was already available.

The extension is being closely watched by commuters travelling between Pimpri and Nigdi. At present, Metro passengers travelling towards Nigdi must get down at Pimpri and continue their journey by PMPML bus.

Many commuters believe the Nigdi extension should have been part of the original Metro project. They have urged Maha Metro to complete the corridor by March 2027, the end of the current financial year.

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Meanwhile, motorists have complained about damaged roads near Metro construction sites. They said several stretches had deteriorated because of the ongoing work.

Maha Metro said it was coordinating with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to carry out road repairs and maintenance in areas affected by construction.