WATCH: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bulldoze 2,566 Illegal Number Plates, 569 Silencers In Traffic Crackdown

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bulldoze 2,566 Illegal Number Plates, 569 Silencers in Traffic Crackdown | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have destroyed 2,566 illegal number plates and 569 illegal silencers seized during enforcement drives across the city over the past five to six months. The seized items were collected by all 13 traffic divisions of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. The police destroyed the number plates in Sangvi by running a bulldozer over them.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vikrant Deshmukh said the action followed several complaints from citizens about illegal silencers and number plates.

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Complaints over loud silencers

Deshmukh said the police frequently receive complaints about vehicles fitted with illegal silencers.

Such silencers produce harsh and loud noise, causing inconvenience and disturbance to residents, he said.

The police also received complaints about the use of illegal number plates. Following these complaints, senior officers directed traffic police to take strict action against violators.

Drives across 13 traffic divisions

Following the orders, all 13 traffic divisions under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate carried out drives against vehicles using illegal silencers and number plates.

During the drives, police seized 2,566 number plates and 569 silencers.

The action was carried out across the commissionerate over the last five to six months.

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Police warn of continued action

The police have now destroyed the seized items to prevent them from being used again.

Deshmukh said the crackdown will continue in the future.

However, despite regular enforcement drives, local residents say the nuisance caused by loud vehicle silencers remains largely unabated in several areas.

The latest destruction drive is part of the police’s continuing efforts to curb illegal vehicle modifications and reduce noise-related complaints in Pimpri-Chinchwad.