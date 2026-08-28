Beed: Hundreds Of Bats Turn Pimpri Ghata Tree Into Natural Spectacle | Sourced

Beed: Nature continues to offer remarkable sights, and one such spectacle is attracting attention in Pimpri Ghata, located in Ashti tehsil. Hundreds of bats have taken up residence in a single large, old tree, creating a striking natural display.

For the past several days, hundreds of bats have been observed hanging upside down from the tree’s branches along the Beed-Ahilyanagar State Highway near Pimpri Ghata. While they remain largely quiet during the day, they take flight in large numbers at dusk in search of food, captivating nature enthusiasts and passers-by.

Read Also Pune: Noise And Light Pollution To Be Reviewed By Parliamentary Panel On September 9

Bats are commonly associated with abandoned buildings and old structures. Their presence in such large numbers on a tree near a village has generated curiosity and admiration among local residents.

Far from being mere nocturnal creatures, bats play an important role in maintaining ecological balance. They feed on insects, mosquitoes and several pests that can damage crops, thereby helping protect agricultural fields. For this reason, they are often regarded as natural allies of farmers.

The availability of water, a relatively peaceful environment and suitable natural surroundings are believed to have attracted the bats to the tree at Pimpri Ghata.

The unusual congregation has now turned the tree into a local attraction, with residents and nature enthusiasts visiting the area to witness hundreds of bats taking flight at dusk.