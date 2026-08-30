Pune Sees Rainfall Dip In August; Light Showers Forecast In Coming Days | File Pic

Pune: Pune is ending August with a significant rainfall shortfall, even though the city continued to receive intermittent showers during the month. The city has recorded 80.8 mm of rain in August against the normal 145.5 mm, resulting in a deficit of 64.7 mm, or 44.5%.

The rainfall pattern, however, has not been completely dry. Pune has experienced cloudy weather, occasional drizzle and light showers throughout the month, but the intensity and frequency of rainfall have reduced compared with July.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity over peninsular India is expected to remain subdued over the next week. Pune is likely to see generally cloudy conditions with light rain and occasional thundershowers. The IMD's Pune-Shivajinagar forecast also indicates the possibility of rain or thundershowers in the coming days, with no major warning issued.

The below-normal rainfall in August follows an unusually wet July. Pune received only 64 mm of rain in June against the normal 152.9 mm. In July, however, the city recorded 508.9 mm against the normal 190 mm, resulting in a surplus of 167.8%.

With August rainfall included, Pune has received 653.7 mm of rain from June to August, compared with the seasonal normal of 488.4 mm for the same period. This means the overall monsoon rainfall remains 33.8% above normal, mainly because of the heavy rain recorded in July.

Despite the August deficit, water levels in the major dams supplying Pune remain close to full capacity. The strong inflows received during July have helped maintain comfortable storage levels despite the weaker rainfall activity in August.

The recent weather pattern reflects an uneven monsoon in Pune this year: a rain-deficient June, an exceptionally wet July and a much drier August. While residents may continue to see light showers and cloudy skies, the IMD expects rainfall activity to remain subdued in the immediate period.

With September still to come, the overall performance of this year's monsoon will become clearer by the end of the season.