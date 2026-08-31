Pune: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Slashing Mother’s Throat Following Dispute Over Alcohol Money |

Pune: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his 50-year-old mother by slashing her throat with a knife following an argument over money to buy alcohol in the Vishrantwadi area of Pune on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Savita Suresh Haribhakt (50), while the suspect has been identified as her son Sagar Suresh Haribhakt (32).

According to the police, the incident took place between 9.30 pm and 10 pm. Sagar allegedly demanded money from his mother to buy alcohol. An argument broke out between the duo over the demand, which later turned into a physical altercation.

During the argument, Sagar allegedly attacked his mother with a knife and struck her on the throat. Savita sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Vishrantwadi police station rushed to the spot and arrested Sagar.

A case of murder has been registered at the Vishrantwadi police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Panhale of the Vishrantwadi police station confirmed the incident. Panhale said the initial investigation suggested that the incident occurred due to the suspect’s alcohol addiction and his demand for money from his mother. Police are also examining the suspect’s mental and behavioural condition as part of the investigation.

The matter is under investigation, and further action will be taken accordingly.