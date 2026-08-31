Pune: Computer Engineer Dies By Suicide In Kharadi After Dispute; Boyfriend Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A 23-year-old computer engineer allegedly died by suicide following a dispute with her boyfriend at a residential society in Kharadi. Kharadi police have registered a case against her boyfriend and arrested him in connection with the incident, officials said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Janhvi Pathak (23), a native of Bihar. She was living at River Dale Society in Kharadi and had been staying in Pune for the past two months. The incident occurred at around 1.30pm on Friday.

According to police, Janhvi’s 49-year-old uncle, who resides in Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint at Kharadi Police Station. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against Amrutkumar Arunkumar Singh (23), a native of Paharganj, Delhi, and subsequently arrested him.

Police said Janhvi and Amrutkumar had known each other for several years and had attended school together. Janhvi later pursued engineering studies in Rajasthan and was working at an IT company in the Kharadi area. Singh is employed with an IT company in Noida.

Amrutkumar had travelled from Noida to Pune two days before the incident to meet Janhvi. On Thursday night, the two allegedly had an argument, which escalated into a physical altercation.

The following morning, Amrutkumar reportedly went downstairs from the room. Around the same time, Janhvi allegedly died by suicide.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Chavan of Kharadi police station told The Free Press Journal that the two knew each other and that the accused had come to Pune to meet Janhvi. According to the initial investigation, she allegedly took the step following the dispute between them. However, no suicide note was found at the spot.

The accused has been arrested and police are investigating the circumstances leading to Janhvi’s death.