Pune: Rohit Pawar Questions Delay In Action On Aarti Ambi’s Complaint Against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Pune: Rohit Pawar Questions Delay In Action On Aarti Ambi’s Complaint Against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwa | Video Screengrab

Pune: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, on Friday at Kothrud Police Station in Pune, questioned the police and authorities over the alleged delay in acting on a complaint by Aarti Ambi, wife of writer and publisher Prashant Ambi, against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Pawar questioned why an FIR had not been registered despite allegations of abusive language and threats and backed Aarti’s decision to approach Pune Police seeking legal action.

The controversy stems from an alleged phone conversation between Gaikwad and Prashant Ambi. Aarti Ambi has said she was present beside her husband when the call took place and personally heard several of the alleged abusive remarks. She has alleged that despite the seriousness of the matter, her complaint was not acted upon by Kolhapur Police.

Aarti said, “I was standing right beside him when Sanjay Gaikwad’s call came to Prashant Ambi, and I personally heard many of the abuses.” She alleged that she had approached Kolhapur Police but did not receive justice and said she was therefore approaching Kothrud Police in Pune, seeking registration of a Zero FIR.

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“Kolhapur Police did not give me justice, but I am confident that Kothrud Police Station will give me justice,” Aarti said, announcing that she would approach the police along with Pawar and other activists.

Pawar questioned why the police had failed to register a case despite the allegations. He demanded that the complaint be investigated according to law. He also questioned whether political considerations were influencing the police response and backed Aarti’s decision to seek a Zero FIR in Pune.

Pawar attacks MPSC chairman and govt over paper-leak row

Pawar also launched a fresh attack on the government and MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over the continuing controversy surrounding paper leaks, examination delays and allegations against the Commission.

Pawar said, “The protest that took place in Pune has put pressure on the government. Until September 7, the minister, MLA or officials in the government were not taking this issue seriously. After the students’ agitation, the government started taking it seriously.”

Pawar also questioned the composition of the meeting held with representatives of the students and coaching classes.

“At yesterday’s meeting, only around six to seven per cent were students; the rest were coaching class operators,” he claimed. He challenged the coaching class operators to explain to students what had been discussed with the Chief Minister and whether the demand for the MPSC chairman’s resignation had been raised.

Pawar also questioned the absence of Bhimanwar from the meeting. “The MPSC is an autonomous institution. How could its chairman not be present at that meeting? How can the Chief Minister hold a meeting regarding the Commission?” he asked.

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He further alleged that the postponed Group C examination paper had also been leaked and demanded clarity from the authorities.

Pawar has separately alleged irregularities during Bhimanwar’s tenure as transport commissioner and has demanded his removal. “Our political opponents will say these allegations have not been proven. But the allegations are there, right? So why keep a person against whom there are allegations as MPSC chief?” Pawar said. Bhimanwar has rejected the allegations as politically motivated and maintained that the Drug Inspector paper leak predates his tenure as MPSC chairman.

On the incident in which MPSC Secretary Mahendra Harpalkar’s face was blackened with ink, Pawar condemned the action but said the anger among students must also be understood.

“We absolutely do not support the incident in which the Secretary’s face was blackened. However, the students’ emotions are running high,” Pawar said. “We do not support such an act, but our view is that the students’ feelings must also be understood. The government should also look at why the students are angry,” he added.