VIDEO: 4 Truckloads Of Paneer, Khoya Seized In Pune's Shukrawar Peth Ahead Of Ganeshotsav | Video Screengrab

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday seized four truckloads of paneer and khoya in Pune as part of a special drive against food adulteration and violations of food safety norms ahead of Ganeshotsav.

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The action was carried out under the leadership of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The seized stock has been taken for further examination, with samples of the paneer and khoya sent to laboratories for testing. Officials are also investigating the quality of the products and the source from which the large quantity of dairy products was procured.

The crackdown comes at a time when demand for sweets, paneer, khoya and other dairy products rises sharply during the Ganeshotsav festivities. The FDA has intensified inspections to prevent adulterated or substandard food products from reaching consumers.

Officials are expected to take further action based on the laboratory test reports and findings of the ongoing investigation. The large-scale seizure has also caused concern among food and dairy product traders in the city, with the department indicating that inspections will continue during the festival period.

Meanwhile, the FDA has also suspended the licences of three hotels in the Pune division for allegedly violating prescribed food safety and hygiene norms.

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The establishments facing action are Sairat Biryani in Koregaon Park, Pune; Hotel Shahi in Malkapur, Satara district; and Saber Restaurant in Lonavala.

According to a statement issued by the FDA, inspections of the three establishments found violations of prescribed food safety and hygiene requirements. Following the findings, their licences were suspended with immediate effect.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, food business operators are required to maintain proper hygiene at their premises, ensure safe handling of food and comply with conditions prescribed by the authorities.

The FDA said the required standards were not being adequately followed at the three establishments, prompting the department to take action.