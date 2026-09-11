VIDEO: Pune Civic Body Clears Encroachments At Mandai Flower Market Ahead Of Ganeshotsav | FPJ Photo

Pune: With Ganeshotsav set to begin on Monday and a heavy rush of shoppers expected in the city’s markets, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday conducted a surprise encroachment inspection at the Mandai flower market, directing traders to remove portions of stalls extending into public space.

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The action comes at a crucial time for flower sellers, who see the festival period as one of their biggest business opportunities of the year.

Officials said the drive was aimed at keeping pedestrian movement clear and preventing any untoward incident amid the expected increase in footfall. For traders, the action has raised concerns over managing additional stock and stall arrangements during the peak season.

Rahul, a flower seller, said, “We understand that PMC has to keep the passage clear, especially during Ganeshotsav, but this is also the most important business period for us. A temporary stall arrangement, including wooden supports, sheets, crates and labour, costs us around ₹8,000 to ₹12,000 or more, depending on its size, while we also spend several thousand rupees on additional flowers and garlands. It takes nearly 6 to 8 hours to put everything together. We are ready to follow the rules, but we need enough space to display our goods and serve customers.”

Another trader said the festival rush forces them to increase their stock substantially. “During Ganeshotsav, our flower stock almost doubles. We spend around ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 extra on stock, apart from approximately ₹8,000 to ₹16,000 for the stall arrangement, transport and labour. We start preparing the stall early in the morning or sometimes the previous night. We are not deliberately trying to block the road. If PMC clearly marks the permitted area, we will stay within it, but repeatedly dismantling and rebuilding the stall becomes difficult during these few important days,” said Deepak Kumar.

For Harsh Ramkumar, another flower seller, traders were caught between safety regulations and the need to make the most of the short festive season. “We have already invested money expecting the Ganeshotsav rush. Setting up and arranging the stall takes around 6 to 8 hours, and our overall preparation and additional stock can cost ₹20,000 to ₹30,000. If the extended portion is removed, we have to rearrange everything and sometimes incur additional labour costs. We understand the safety concern and will cooperate, but we request the PMC to provide a clearly defined space for us to conduct business,” Ramkumar said.

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A civic officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said traders have the right to sell but must comply with PMC and police regulations.

“They have the right to sell things, but they have to follow all the rules and regulations of the PMC and police. If they do not follow the rules, action will be taken. A huge crowd is expected for shopping in the coming days as Ganeshotsav approaches. This is the peak time and we do not want any mishap or incident. That is why we are taking this precautionary step now. Action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules,” the officer said.

Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, unauthorised stalls or goods obstructing public streets can be removed by the municipal commissioner. According to PMC’s guidelines, it has imposed ₹5,000 in removal/penalty charges on illegal hawking, although the applicable amount can vary according to the nature of the violation, the officer informed.