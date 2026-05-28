Pune Road Rage Incident: Couple, 3-Year-Old Son Assaulted In Wagholi; Case Filed Against 4, Including 2 Women - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

A road rage incident was reported in Pune's Wagholi area, where a couple travelling on a motorcycle with their three-year-old son was allegedly assaulted by occupants of a car following an argument over rash driving.

According to the complaint filed at Wagholi Police Station, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when complainant Shantanu Niranjan Shukla (35), an engineer working with a private company, was returning home with his wife Vartika and their son Shivansh after shopping at Decathlon in Wagholi.

Police said the family was riding towards their residence in Majestic City when, around 7pm, a white Maruti WagonR (MH14 NE 7383) coming from the Kharadi side allegedly brushed against their motorcycle while taking a U-turn near Soyarik Garden Chowk.

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The complainant stated that after he asked the car driver to drive slowly, the occupants of the vehicle allegedly began verbally abusing the family. Even after reaching Wagholi Chowk, the accused allegedly continued using abusive language.

According to the complaint, the situation escalated after Vartika clicked a photograph of the car. The accused allegedly stopped the vehicle near Mohini Collection at Avhalwadi Phata Chowk and blocked the motorcycle, causing the family to fall on the road.

The FIR states that one of the accused allegedly threatened the complainant, saying, “I will kill you right here,” before assaulting him. During the scuffle, the accused’s hand reportedly struck the couple’s three-year-old son on the face, causing injuries to his lip.

The family further alleged that when Vartika intervened to stop the assault, two women travelling in the car also got out and physically attacked her, including pulling her hair.

Following the incident, the family approached Wagholi Police Station. Police initially referred them for medical treatment, after which they underwent treatment at Imax Hospital in Wagholi before lodging a formal complaint.

Police have registered a case under Sections 115(2), 351(2), 352 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 184, 119 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

A case has been registered against the WagonR driver, another male occupant and two women involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Shantanu, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We were going on a two-wheeler with my wife and son when the accused started honking repeatedly. When I asked why they were honking so much, they started abusing us. I was speaking in Hindi, and they realised that I am originally from North India. They threatened me, saying, ‘I will beat you, you can’t do anything. I am a local person.’ During the argument, the men and women started hitting me, my wife and my son with punches and kicks. My son started bleeding. Anyhow, we saved ourselves. There were two men and three women in the WagonR. We request the Pune Police to take action against them.”

Nandkumar Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Wagholi Police Station, speaking to the newspaper, said, “We have registered the case and are investigating the matter. Action will soon be taken against the accused.”