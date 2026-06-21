Pune RMC Association Unveils India's First 360° Camera-Equipped Transit Mixer To Boost Road Safety | Representational image

Pune: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Pune Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Association unveiled India's first RMC transit mixer equipped with a 360-degree camera system and Driver Assistance System (DAS), aimed at improving road safety and reducing accidents involving heavy vehicles.

The vehicle was inaugurated at the Central Building in Pune in the presence of Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manoj Patil, who lauded the industry's efforts to adopt advanced safety technologies in line with the Maharashtra government's Road Safety Policy and Motor Vehicle Regulations notified in April 2026.

300 Road Accidents Every Year…

Patil said Pune records nearly 300 fatal road accidents every year, with around 105 to 110 deaths involving heavy commercial vehicles. He said the Pune traffic police, along with the Pune RMC Association, have been working to identify practical solutions to reduce accidents, and the introduction of driver assistance systems and 360-degree cameras is a significant step in that direction.

He noted that while such technologies are commonly available in modern passenger vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles have largely lacked these safety features. The new system provides drivers with a complete view around the vehicle, eliminating blind spots, particularly during reversing and left turns.

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Blind Spots Of Heavy Vehicles…

Patil pointed out that several fatal accidents occur when pedestrians, cyclists or two-wheeler riders enter the blind spots of heavy vehicles. He expressed confidence that the 360-degree camera system would help prevent such incidents and improve overall road safety.

The newly introduced transit mixer is fitted with five cameras that provide complete coverage of all sides of the vehicle as well as the driver's cabin. The driver assistance system continuously monitors driver behaviour and detects distractions such as mobile phone usage, drowsiness, excessive blinking and yawning. The system issues real-time alerts and securely stores live and recorded data on cloud servers for monitoring and analysis.

Patil said he had personally inspected the system and found it highly effective. He observed that drivers have traditionally relied on helpers while reversing or manoeuvring through blind spots, but the new technology can now provide similar assistance electronically. He urged other heavy vehicle operators to voluntarily adopt such systems to make Pune's roads safer.

Pune Police Chief Inspects…

The Pune RMC Association also thanked Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar for inspecting the technology and encouraging the industry's efforts to introduce advanced safety features in heavy commercial vehicles.

The 360-degree camera and driver assistance system have been implemented in collaboration with Fleetx Technologies, which developed and customised the cloud-based monitoring platform specifically for RMC transit mixers.

Speaking on the occasion, Pune RMC Association President Pradip Walhekar said the association is committed to bringing positive transformation to the ready-mix concrete industry and aims to set a benchmark for the sector across the country. He said the industry is focused not only on supplying quality concrete but also on promoting traffic discipline, environmental protection and public safety.

Statewide Adoption Appealed…

The association appealed to RMC operators across Pune and Maharashtra to adopt modern safety technologies and work collectively towards safer roads, environmental sustainability and responsible industrial growth.

Among those present at the event were association secretary Dr Sachin Kate and treasurer Narendra Mahajan; core committee members Yusuf Inamdar and Abhijit Lunkad; along with representatives from Fleetx Technologies.