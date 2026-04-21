Pune Tanker Accidents Push Police To Hold Owners Accountable, Not Just Drivers For Drunk And Rash Driving | File Photo

Pune: In the past month, a series of tanker-related accidents in the city’s southern suburbs has led to the deaths of two young people, triggering strong outrage among residents. Locals have alleged that some of these incidents involved drivers who were either drunk or driving recklessly. The situation also led to protests and disruptions, even as areas like Undri, Mohammadwadi and nearby localities continue to depend heavily on private water tankers due to poor pipeline supply.

Amid rising concerns, Pune City Police has decided to hold tanker owners accountable if their drivers are found breaking safety rules. This includes serious offences like driving under the influence of alcohol. The decision was discussed at a joint meeting between senior police officials and tanker operators. The focus was on the fast-growing NIBM–Undri–Mohammadwadi belt, where traffic risks have increased along with urban growth.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav said that saving lives is the top priority. He stressed that drivers, owners and operators must all take responsibility. He warned that even a small mistake can lead to loss of life. He added that police will take strict action to protect pedestrians and bike riders.

Police shared data showing that 147 people died in accidents involving heavy vehicles last year. Most victims were pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. Only two were truck drivers. Officials said this shows how vulnerable common road users are and why stricter action is needed. They made it clear that the action will not stop with drivers. In serious cases like drunken driving, tanker owners will also be held responsible. Officers have also been told not to register cases in a routine manner but to fix clear accountability.

As part of new steps, traffic police will verify drivers more strictly. Tanker operators will also have to install basic safety systems. These include 360-degree cameras in vehicles and having a helper or spotter while reversing to avoid accidents.

Officials admitted that tanker services cannot be stopped, as many areas still depend on them for daily water needs. However, they said public safety cannot be ignored in the name of essential services.

The meeting was held after repeated complaints from residents about tanker, dumper and RMC truck accidents. People have reported several deaths and injuries in recent months. There have also been claims of rash driving, poor vehicle condition and drivers operating under the influence of alcohol. There are gaps in driver checks, vehicle fitness and safety rules. Residents have also complained about unclear pricing and sudden hikes in tanker rates during water shortages.

Tanker operators, however, said they are being blamed unfairly. They argued that only a few drivers are at fault and objected to being called a “tanker mafia.” Operators have asked for more time to follow the new safety rules, especially installing camera systems, citing high costs and practical issues. They also requested police avoid sudden, strict action and instead work with them.

Police said enforcement will increase, but assured that it will be done in a balanced way.