Pune: Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park Rolls Out Summer Measures To Beat Rising Heat And Protect Animals | Sourced

Pune: As temperatures rise across Pune and the rest of the state, the administration at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj has rolled out a special summer plan to protect animals and ensure visitor comfort.

To reduce heat stress, the zoo has installed modern fogger systems, coolers and sprinklers in animal enclosures. Tiger and leopard habitats now have water fountains and artificial rain systems. Bears are being kept cool with air coolers, while elephants are bathed with cold water two to three times a day and sprayed with water jets. Many enclosures now also have natural-style water pools where animals can sit and cool themselves.

The zoo, which attracts a large number of visitors, has also made arrangements for tourists. A large shaded pavilion has been set up at the entrance so people do not have to stand in long queues under the harsh sun.

The animals’ diet has also been adjusted for the summer. Juicy fruits, glucose and electrolyte-rich water are being provided to keep them hydrated and healthy.

Zoo officials said these steps are aimed at helping animals stay comfortable in rising temperatures while also making visits easier and more pleasant for tourists.