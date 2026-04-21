Pune BJP Leader Srinath Bhimale Accused Of Pressuring PMC Official; Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Backs Civic Official

BJP Leader Srinath Bhimale Accused Of Pressuring PMC Official; Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Backs Civic Official | Sourced

Pune: Tension arose in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after the standing committee chief and BJP leader Srinath Bhimale was accused of pressuring a senior civic official over a proposal to lease hoarding spaces across the city.

According to civic sources, the PMC had invited expressions of interest for long-term leasing of hoarding sites. During the process, a senior official suggested revising the proposal. The officer recommended linking the GST collected from advertisements to the corporation’s revenue. The aim was to ensure that the civic body gains more financial benefit instead of most profits going to private hoarding contractors.

Sources said Bhimale opposed this suggestion. He allegedly insisted that the administration should move ahead with the original plan without any changes. It is also claimed that he warned the official of consequences if his instructions were not followed.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram stepped in during the matter. He supported the official and objected to any form of pressure on civic staff. Ram said that while the PMC is open to leasing hoarding spaces, the final decision must protect the corporation’s financial interests. He suggested that a fresh proposal should be prepared based on models used in other cities.

The situation reportedly became tense, with Bhimale indicating that the ruling party could challenge the administration’s stand. In response, Ram maintained that decisions would be taken only in the interest of the civic body and within rules.

Bhimale Denies Allegations…

Speaking to the media, Bhimale, however, denied the allegations. He said there was no confrontation and that discussions were held on several proposals in a normal manner.

In a separate development, differences also emerged during a general body meeting. BJP corporator Prithviraj Sutar demanded that the Revenue Committee be scrapped. He claimed that the committee was delaying civic projects.

Ram opposed the demand. He clarified that the Revenue Committee plays an important role in reviewing projects and setting priorities based on the PMC’s financial condition. Members from other parties also supported his stand. The proposal to scrap the committee was ultimately rejected.