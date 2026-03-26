Pune: PMC Budget Sparks Political Clash; Ruling Bloc Backs Vision, Opposition Flags Bias | Sourced

Pune: The ₹15,669 crore budget of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for 2026–27 triggered a sharp political face-off in Wednesday’s general body meeting, with the ruling BJP describing it as a forward-looking blueprint for the city, while the opposition alleged skewed fund allocation, weak transparency and unrealistic revenue assumptions.

The budget, tabled on Tuesday by Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale, was taken up for discussion amid noisy exchanges and pointed criticism from both sides.

BJP corporators said the budget prioritises planned and inclusive growth. They highlighted the 50% property tax rebate for women as a landmark decision and said the “Pune First” framework presents a clear roadmap for the city’s development. According to them, measures such as the ‘missing link’ and adopted road schemes will help ease traffic congestion, while the proposed multi-speciality cancer hospital in Baner will strengthen healthcare infrastructure. Plans for 100 new public toilets for women and ‘pink rooms’ in schools were also welcomed, along with the target of planting 50 lakh trees to improve the city’s green cover. The ruling members maintained that the budget strikes a balance between infrastructure development and social welfare.

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However, opposition corporators raised serious concerns over the credibility of the projections and the intent behind fund allocation. Congress members alleged that while no direct tax increase has been announced, water charges have also been hiked. They also pointed to road digging, discrepancies in property records and an increasing reliance on public-private partnerships, questioning how affordable civic services would be ensured.

Opposition members noted that only 1.1% of the budget has been allocated to healthcare, far below the expected 6%, while in primary education, a majority of funds are spent on salaries, leaving minimal direct expenditure on students.

Congress corporator Arvind Shinde termed the budget "unrealistic", alleging inflated figures and financial misrepresentation. He claimed that government grants have been overstated by around ₹500 crore and questioned the overall increase of ₹1,674 crore in the budget size. He also criticised delays in long-pending projects and accused the administration of failing to deliver on key election promises.

Former mayor Prashant Jagtap described the budget as a “numbers game", arguing that PMC’s actual revenue is unlikely to exceed ₹12,000 crore. He pointed out that nearly ₹4,000 crore in GST compensation and state grants remain pending and warned that global economic uncertainties could further impact revenue. He also raised concerns over the financial condition of PMPML, noting that losses have increased sharply despite a rise in passenger numbers.

Jagtap further highlighted the growing gap between Pune’s rising population and its water infrastructure, stating that no major water supply projects have been implemented in decades. He also objected to the reduced duration for budget discussions, alleging that the process was being rushed.

The issue of unequal fund distribution became a major point of contention during the debate. While key पदाधिकारी and select corporators reportedly received allocations ranging from ₹8 to ₹12 crore, several opposition members were given minimal or no funds, leading to allegations of political bias. The discretionary ‘C-list’ fund for corporators has crossed ₹1,300 crore this year, with claims that funds cut from development works were diverted to this category.

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Following protests, Jagtap and other opposition corporators met Bhimale seeking additional allocations for underfunded wards. The chairman is understood to have assured that necessary provisions would be made, offering some relief to the aggrieved members.

The debate highlighted deep political divisions within the PMC, with the ruling side projecting the budget as a development-oriented roadmap, while the opposition warned that uneven allocations and overstated revenue projections could hinder balanced growth. As the budget moves towards implementation, attention will now shift to its execution and whether the projected figures translate into tangible outcomes on the ground.