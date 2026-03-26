Pune Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl On Promise Of Marriage | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Pune. The man lured the teenage girl with a promise of marriage.

The incident came to light after the girl became pregnant. The Sahakar Nagar police are now investigating the case.

The police identified the arrested man as Prathamesh Dnyaneshwar Raut. He is a resident of the Dhanakwadi area in Pune.

The 16-year-old victim filed the police complaint herself. The crime took place between November 2025 and January 2026.

According to police reports, the man and the girl met on the social media app Instagram. They slowly started a friendship. Later, the man invited the girl to his house. He told her to come over to see his pet dog.

Police said that when the girl arrived at his house, he forced himself on her. The girl said no, but he promised to marry her. He used this false promise to assault her multiple times over the next few weeks.

The crime came to light when the girl fell ill. She started vomiting and felt sick. Her family took her for a medical check-up. A sonography test revealed that the young girl was about ten weeks pregnant. After learning the truth, the girl approached the police station with her family.

The Sahakar Nagar police immediately filed a case against the man. They charged him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, also known as the POCSO Act.

Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Shankar Pawar shared updates about the case. He confirmed that the police have arrested the man. He also stated that the police team is carrying out a detailed investigation.