Pune: Restaurant Staffers Arrested For Smashing Bottle On Customer's Head Over Service Charge Dispute

Pune Police took action on Sunday, apprehending two restaurant staffers following a violent assault on a businessman stemming from a dispute over service charges included in his bill on Saturday.

Manager Prashant Jamekar Samal, 38, residing in Ghule Vasti, Undri, and worker Mausam Kaman Singh Kunwar, 27, residing in Hole Vasti, NIBM Road, Kondhwa, were taken into custody in connection with the incident. Furthermore, additional employees of the establishment are currently under investigation.

The victim, Hujefa Mustafa Attarwala, a 38-year-old businessman residing in Ganga Florentina, NIBM Road, had visited the Spice Factory on NIBM Road for a lunch outing with a doctor friend. Following their meal, Attarwala raised concerns about the service charge on the bill, which led to a heated exchange with the restaurant's manager, Samal. The confrontation escalated, with Samal resorting to offensive language and insisting that Attarwala couldn't leave without settling the entire bill.

Glass bottle smashed on customer's head

In a shocking turn of events, Samal, joined by Kunwar and others, turned violent by smashing a bottle over Attarwala's head. This brutal attack inflicted severe head injuries on Attarwala, prompting him to report the incident to the police. Subsequently, a case has been registered against both the restaurant's management and its workers, with charges including attempted murder. Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Wagre is overseeing the investigation into this distressing incident.

