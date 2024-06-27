Pune Records Third Zika Virus Case As Mundhwa Woman Tests Positive

Zika Virus | Photo: Representative Image

Pune recorded its third case of Zika virus this year after a 47-year-old woman from Mundhwa tested positive for the infection, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official said.

The official said that the woman had symptoms of fever and rash and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. She was admitted to the hospital on May 31. Her samples were collected on June 1. The reports were received on June 20 that confirmed that the patient has a Zika virus infection. The hospital informed the PMC on June 22.

Following the detection, the PMC health officials visited the area and conducted an inspection. They also collected blood samples of the family members. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Health Officer, PMC, said, “We have sent a warning letter to the private hospital for not informing PMC on time about the Zika virus infection. Besides, we have sent a letter to all the private hospitals to report to PMC in any case of Zika virus infection. We are actively informing the citizens to follow the guidelines to stop the spread of the infection."

Earlier this week, a 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter, living in Erandwane, tested positive for Zika virus infection.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

PMC guidelines:

- Wear clothes that cover your body and use mosquito repellent cream.

- Any place where water can be stored for days is an ideal breeding spot for mosquitoes. These include broken cans, plant pots, tyres, and other such items. They should be discarded immediately.

- Citizens are advised to keep their surroundings clean and regularly change the water in storage containers.

- Stagnant water inside the house, on the terrace, and around the house should be cleared to avoid an outbreak of vector-borne diseases.