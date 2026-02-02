 Pune Records ₹37,301.8 Crore Narcotics Seizures Between 2015 & 2025
Pune Records ₹37,301.8 Crore Narcotics Seizures Between 2015 & 2025

According to official data, Pune Police registered 1,137 cases, arresting 1,614 accused involved in the illegal trade. Drugs worth a staggering ₹37,30,18,04,139 (approximately ₹37,301.8 crore) were seized between 2015 and 2025

Ankit Shukla
Monday, February 02, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune Records ₹37,301.8 Crore Narcotics Seizures Between 2015 & 2025

Statistics from the last 10 years indicate a steady expansion of illegal narcotic activity in Pune, even as Pune Police continue to tighten their grip over traffickers.

According to official data, Pune Police registered 1,137 cases, arresting 1,614 accused involved in the illegal trade. Drugs worth a staggering ₹37,30,18,04,139 (approximately ₹37,301.8 crore) were seized between 2015 and 2025.

The value of narcotics confiscated has climbed sharply year-on-year, culminating in massive hauls in 2023 and 2024. In 2023 alone, seizures totalled about ₹17,84,46,255 (₹17.84 crore), and in 2024 they jumped to ₹36,80,19,99,415 (around ₹3,680.20 crore), marking the city’s largest-ever narcotics haul.

article-image

Registered cases rose from just 54 in 2015 to over 150 by 2022, while arrests peaked at 215 in 2023. The colossal spike in 2024 reflects a series of major busts. In one February 2024 operation, the Pune Crime Branch uncovered a clandestine mephedrone (MD) lab at Daund, seizing 1,836 kg of the synthetic drug valued at roughly Rs 3,672 crore.

However, the question still arises over the sources of these narcotics in the city.

Mukta Puntambekar, Director of Mukta Rehabilitation Centre, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the number of people coming for rehabilitation has remained almost the same. “Every month, around 100 new patients get admitted for rehabilitation, out of which more than 20 per cent are drug addicts, while the rest are alcohol addicts,” she said.

article-image

She added that most narcotic users are youngsters. “Even in cannabis cases, some patients are below 18 years. Drug addicts are generally younger than alcohol consumers. The reason behind this is that these substances are seen as glamorous. Social drinking is very common, but now party drugs have also become common. Youngsters are getting attracted towards them,” she said.

She further said there are many misconceptions among youngsters regarding cannabis. “They argue that cannabis is legal in some countries, so why not in India. They also claim that cannabis is used medically, which is why they consume it. These drugs are highly addictive, especially MD and cannabis, and can cause psychosis, paranoia, aggression, and short-term memory loss,” she added.

article-image

Nikhil Pingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said dedicated teams have been deployed across the city to curb the illegal trade, resulting in huge seizures. “Pubs and bars have been thoroughly instructed, and action has been taken against illegal activities. We urge citizens to inform the police about such illegal trade and appeal to youth to avoid the consumption of illegal narcotics. Anyone found involved in the illegal business will face strict legal consequences,” he said.

