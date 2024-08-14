 Pune: Raksha Bandhan Celebration At National War Memorial Honours Border Soldiers
Approximately 4,000 rakhis were collected from across Pune city by members and officials of the Sainik Narishakti Multipurpose Institution

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
A special Raksha Bandhan programme was held at the National War Memorial in Pune to honour soldiers stationed at the border. Organised in collaboration with the Veer Senani Foundation, the event aimed to send rakhis as a token of gratitude and support to the soldiers.

Colonel Vikram Patki (Retd), the founder and president of the Veer Senani Foundation, organised the event, which saw the participation of two soldiers from the RR Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. Approximately 4,000 rakhis were collected from across Pune city by members and officials of the Sainik Narishakti Multipurpose Institution. These rakhis were then presented to the soldiers of the 54 RR Battalion during the ceremony.

The event began with a traditional aarti and floral offerings at the National War Memorial, followed by the presentation of rakhis. Women from the Sainik Narishakti Multipurpose Institution also tied rakhis to the attending ex-servicemen and soldiers.

During the event, Major General Anurag Vij and Sheetal Vij interacted with the Veer Patnis, offering reassurance of their support in resolving any difficulties they might face. The programme concluded with the ceremonial tying of rakhis to all the distinguished guests, symbolising solidarity and appreciation for the sacrifices of the soldiers.

