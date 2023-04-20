Pune: Rain, thunderstorms with hailstorms in city for second consecutive week | Representative Image

The city of Pune has once again been battered by heavy rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms for the second week in a row. On Thursday, hailstorms were reported in certain areas such as Warje, Kothrud, Sinhagad Road, Karvenagar, and Bibwewadi. This comes after the city experienced similar weather conditions just last week on April 13th.

For the last few days, the city has been experiencing rainfall in instalments.

Waterlogging reported

The heavy rain and thunderstorms caused chaos in the city, with many people getting stranded on the road while returning home from work or college. Punekars took to Twitter to share videos of traffic snarls at few places and waterlogging caused by the heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued thunderstorm warnings for 48 hours in several districts of Maharashtra before the heavy rain hit Pune. Additionally, the weather agency had also issued a heatwave warning for isolated places in North Konkan for 24 hours.

To ensure that residents are informed about the weather updates, Pune District Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh has requested all departments to provide information on weather and rainfall estimates to the general public. This will help residents stay prepared and take necessary precautions during extreme weather conditions. Even today, the sudden change in weather patterns caught many by surprise, and residents were not fully prepared for the heavy rain and thunderstorms.