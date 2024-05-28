Pune: Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad to Receive 'Vishwashanti Ratna Award' |

Founder President of MIT World Peace University Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad will be honoured with the 'Vishwashanti Ratna Award' by various social organisations in Pune city and residents.

The felicitation ceremony will take place on May 30, 2024, at 4:45pm at the COEP auditorium in Shivaji Nagar. This update was announced by the scientist, former director of the United Nations Environment Program, and founder of Green TERRE Foundation Rajendra Shende.

The program will be presided over by the scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar. Additionally, renowned computer scientist Dr Vijay Bhatkar was the chief guest. Other distinguished guests included Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, Member of Parliament, former Governor of Sikkim Srinivas Patil, and Vice-Chancellor of COEP Technology University Dr Sunil Birud.

Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad's outstanding contributions in the field of education are well known, he is also known for his work towards interreligious dialogue. Dr Karad's remarkable work has elevated Pune and India's stature globally, and thus he will be honoured on behalf of all Punekars and various social organisations of the city.

Pandit Vasantrao Gadgil, a deep scholar of Sanskrit, former Vice-Chancellor of Nagpur University Dr SN Pathan, Dr Milind Patre and Vice Chancellor of MIT WPU Dr Milind Pandey addressed this press conference.